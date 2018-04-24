Chaarat confirms offer for Centerra’s Kumtor mine

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed miner Chaarat Gold on Tuesday confirmed speculation that it had made a proposal to buy the Kumtor mine from TSX-listed Centerra Gold as part of a proposed three-way transaction between the companies and the Kyrgyz State consortium, Kyrgyzaltyn.

The acquisition of Kumtor – one of the largest gold mines in Central Asia – comes just weeks after Chaarat said that acquisitions formed a key part of its strategy to build a midtier mining group producing one-million ounces a year from assets in Central Asia and the former Soviet Union.

Chaarat, which is developing a namesake project in Kyrgyzstan, will acquire the Kumtor mine from Centerra, in an arrangement that will give Chaarat ownership of the mine common equity, as well as management and operation of the mine, while Kyrgyzaltyn will own the preferred equity and be entitled to 50% of the economic benefits of the gold mine.

Chaarat said that it would fund its portion of the consideration with cash, and that Kyrgyzaltyn would transfer most of the shares it held in Centerra to Centerra. The cash consideration would be raised through a mixture of debt and equity, backed by two major international financial institutions.

The proposed acquisition of Kumtor, which in 2017 produced 500 000 oz of gold and generated $188-million free cash flow, would substantially increase the overall scale of Chaarat’s business and the mining firm said it would serve as a platform for further acquisitions in the medium term.

Chaarat further stated that it would, as part of the deal, invest up to $600-million into two other projects in the Kyrgyz Republic’s mining sector over the next five to seven years.

“For Centerra and its shareholders, Chaarat’s offer provides a unique opportunity to realise the full value of Kumtor and reinvest the proceeds in Centerra’s business,” the London-listed firm said.

The deal would also enable Centerra, which was locked in a years-long legal standoff over the share in profits from Kumtor, to reposition its geographic profile and focus on its developed market asset base.

The Kumtor gold deposit is located in the southern Tien Shan Metallogenic belt, which traverses Central Asia from Uzbekistan in the west through Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic into north-western China. Chaarat’s own project forms part of the 1 500 km belt and comprises the Tulkubash and Kyzyltash deposits, which will produce 300 000 oz/y to 400 000 oz/y when in full production.

As the proposed acquisition constitutes a reverse takeover under Aim rules, the Chaarat board has requested that trading in its shares be suspended pending the publication of the required documents.