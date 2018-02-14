Chaarat appoints new COO

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-quoted Chaarat Gold has appointed Peter Carter as COO.

The company, which is developing the Chaarat project in Kyrgyz Republic, said on Wednesday that Carter had more than 30 years' experience in openpit engineering, mine management and project development. This includes leadership roles in the construction and operation of the Kumtor and Boroo gold mines, in the Kyrgyz Republic and Mongolia, and the fast-track development of the Karma heap leach project in Burkina Faso.

Carter will lead the Bishkek team to deliver the optimal plan for the development of the Chaarat project, starting with the Phase I heap leach development of Tulkubash. His primary responsibilities will include preparing the company for operational readiness, building the local team, installing international safety standards and establishing suitable environmental management plans.

“Our company is defined by the quality of the people we employ, and this is exemplified by the addition of Peter to our team. His knowledge and experience in developing gold mines, and particularly his experience working in the Kyrgyz Republic, will be beneficial in bringing the Tulkubash project into operation. I welcome Peter to the team and look forward to working with him as we move Chaarat forward," said CEO Robert Benbow.