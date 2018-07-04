Chaarat appoints COO Benbow to board

Aim-quoted Chaarat has appointed COO Robert Benbow as an executive director to its board of directors with immediate effect.

Benbow was appointed COO on June 25, after merger and acquisition strategist Artem Volynets was named CEO.

Benbow, who has worked with Chaarat since September 2016, will continue to build and develop Chaarat's Tulkubash project, in Kyrgyzstan, and oversee mining operations once in production.

“Robert’s appointment to the board reflects the importance of delivering full value from the Company's assets in the Kyrgyz Republic, and highlights his ability to support Chaarat's M&A activities,” the company stated.