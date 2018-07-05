http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.89 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 13.58 Change: 0.10
Au 1256.80 $/oz Change: -1.23
Pt 843.50 $/oz Change: 2.96
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Centerra warns water shortage may slow Mt Milligan throughput in Q4

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Centerra warns water shortage may slow Mt Milligan throughput in Q4

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

5th July 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Toronto-headquartered Centerra Gold on Thursday warned that it might have to reduce the throughput level of its Mount Milligan operation, as the company continues to face water risks at the British Columbia mine.

Centerra has applied for permits to access further groundwater and surface water, but said that should the approvals not be received on time, throughput may need to be reduced in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Certain parts of British Columbia have been experiencing above-average hot and dry conditions. In December, Centerra temporarily shuttered the ore-crushing mills of Mount Milligan – 145 km northwest of Prince George – following a dry year in 2017 and deep-freeze conditions at the end of the year.

The company has applied to the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office for an amendment to its environmental assessment certificate to provide additional short-term water sources through to 2020, and to initiate the development of a longer term water supply plan for subsequent years.

Advertisement

The amendment to the certificate and related permitting is subject to consultation with relevant regulatory bodies and Indigenous groups.

With respect to short term water sources, Centerra has requested permission for Mount Milligan to access additional water from groundwater wells and from surface water sources at Philip Lake, Meadows Creek and Rainbow Creek.

The Mount Milligan mine is a conventional truck-shovel openpit copper and gold mine and concentrator with a 62 500 t/d design capacity copper flotation processing plant.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.016 1.596s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close