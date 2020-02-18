Centerra reports fatality at Kumtor

The Kumtor mine, in Kyrgyzstan, has suffered a fatality, owner Centerra Gold reported on Tuesday.
At the weekend, a Kumtor employee succumbed to a fatal injury while operating an excavator, which tipped and then slipped down into a water-filled basin near the edge of Petrov lake, which is situated about 5 km from the Kumtor mill site.
Centerra said an internal investigation was under way and that Kumtor management was working with the Kyrgyz regulators and other State authorities to ascertain the cause of the incident.
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here