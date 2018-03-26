Centerra-funded EM survey starts at Erris’ Käringberget

http://www.miningweekly.com
26th March 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Europe-focused explorer Erris Resources reported on Monday that a 20 km electromagnetic (EM) ground geophysical survey has started over previously identified targets at the Käringberget gold project, in northern Sweden.

The survey, which is funded by joint venture partner Centerra Gold, is designed to identify conductors at depth and along strike from the mineralisation drilled in 2017.

The survey is a fixed loop ground EM survey of 20 one kilometre lines at 100 m line spacing and is expected to take about a week to complete.  Finnish contractor GRM is carrying out the survey.

“The data from this EM survey will be combined with till geochemical results to allow the final selection of drill targets for the programme in the second quarter,” commented CEO Merlin Marr-Johnson.

Erris has booked a drill rig to start late in the second quarter to drill first Käringberget (Phase 2, 2 000 m) and then the Brännberg gold project (Phase 1, 1 200 m).

Käringberget is located in the western part of the Skellefeteå mining district, 12 km from the Adak mine that produced 12.1-million tonnes at 1.5% copper between 1940 and 1977. 

Erris Resources' drilling in 2017 intersected zones of strong sulphide mineralisation, locally massive, dipping shallowly to the north-east. In addition, a 73 line km ground magnetic survey completed in early 2018 highlighted geophysical anomalies potentially associated with the presence of pyrrhotite or magnetite, in zones related to the mineralisation drilled last year.

Canadian miner Centerra is investing $1.85-million across Erris Resources’ Swedish portfolio in 2018.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

