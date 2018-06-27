Centerra completes $155m sale of its royalty portfolio

http://www.miningweekly.com
27th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Canadian gold miner Centerra Gold has completed the sale of its royalty portfolio to a subsidiary of Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda for $155-million in cash.

The agreement comprised the sale of Centerra subsidiary AuRico Metals and 100% of the shares in its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary AuRico Metals Australia Royalties Corporation.

The royalty sale was announced in May this year and formed part of a larger transaction between Centerra and Triple Flag that also included a silver stream on the Kemess project, in British Columbia, for $45-million.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

