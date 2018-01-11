Centamin appoints two board members, COO, as chairperson signals retirement

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – LSE- and TSX-listed Centamin has made several changes to its board and senior management as it transitions “into the next phase” of growth.

This comes as executive chairperson Josef El-Raghy notified the company of his intention to retire by the end of this year.

Centamin’s nomination committee has embarked on a process to identify and announce a successor by June.

Former Acacia Mining COO Mark Morcombe has been appointed Centamin COO, effective January 8.

The company also appointed Alison Baker independent nonexecutive director, effective February 5. She will also join the health, safety, environmental and sustainability committee and the nomination committee.

CFO Ross Jerrard has also been appointed to the board, effective February 5.