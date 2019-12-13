Centamin appoints interim CEO

https://www.miningweekly.com
13th December 2019

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Font size: -+

TSX- and London-listed Centamin has appointed CFO Ross Jerrard interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent successor to Andrew Pardey, who announced his resignation in October.

The company has taken the opportunity to reshape the leadership team and has also appointed James Rutherford as nonexecutive director and deputy chairperson.  

Chairperson Josef El-Raghy commented in a statement on Friday that Rutherford’s appointment came after an extensive search and that he had a considerable understanding and knowledge of the resources sector.

Rutherford succeeds Edward Haslam, who will not be standing for re-election at the 2020 annual general meeting. As part of Centamin’s succession programme, the intention is for Rutherford to migrate into the role of nonexecutive chairperson by the end of 2020, succeeding El-Raghy.

El-Raghy also welcomed Jerrard’s appointment as interim CEO, saying he had instilled strong financial and governance discipline over the last three years for the company.

Pardy will remain available to the board as an adviser until October 2020.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

