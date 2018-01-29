http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.78 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 11.93 Change: -0.06
Au 1342.77 $/oz Change: -12.79
Pt 1010.00 $/oz Change: -8.50
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Nickel← Back
Johannesburg|New Norcia|Perth|Business|Cassini Resources|Copper|Exploration|Kalgoorlie|Oz Minerals|PROJECT|Resources|Souwest Metals|Surface|Drilling|Scott Wilson|Western Australia|Western Australia
|Business|Copper|Exploration|PROJECT|Resources|Surface|Drilling|||
johannesburg|new-norcia|perth|business|cassini-resources|copper|exploration|kalgoorlie-company|oz-minerals|project|resources|souwest-metals|surface|drilling|scott-wilson|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Cassinni secures option on early stage base metals project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Cassinni secures option on early stage base metals project

29th January 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Perth-based base and precious metals explorer Cassini Resources has entered into an option agreement to earn into the Yarawindah Brook project, located in agricultural land near New Norcia, Western Australia.

The option agreement will see the company earn into the early stage nickel/copper/cobalt project through private company Souwest Metals, a business associated with Kalgoorlie prospector Scott Wilson.

Advertisement

The earn-in option comes as Cassini is actively searching for new development opportunities to add to its existing portfolio, as the West Musgrave Joint Venture with fellow ASX-listed OZ Minerals is proceeding to Stage 2 of the earn-in.

Cassini said on Monday that exploration at the Yarawindah Brook project had been sporadic, but noted that the most recent drilling, in 2007, targeting surface anomalies, returned encouraging results, including 7 m at 1.3% nickel, 0.22% copper and 0.06% cobalt. Historic drilling has identified primary nickel and copper mineralisation over a strike length of at least 2 km, with only a small number of these holes deeper than 100 m.

Advertisement

Cassini has taken an option to earn an 80% equity interest in the Yarawindah project through an option fee of A$50 000 and committing to spend a minimum of A$250 000 on the project before March 30, 2019.

Should the company decide to progress and acquire 80% of the shares in Souwest, a further payment of A$300 000 in cash or shares would be made.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.567 1.454s - 620pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close