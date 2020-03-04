https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.15 Change: 0.07
R/$ = 15.37 Change: 0.04
Au 1643.15 $/oz Change: 46.85
Pt 885.16 $/oz Change: 14.20
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Carrapateena hits nameplate target

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Carrapateena hits nameplate target

4th March 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Carrapateena copper/gold mine in South Australia, has reached nameplate mill throughput rates, with stable operational periods at 500 t/h and in excess of 90% runtime achieved for a 24-hour period.

ASX-listed Oz Minerals on Wednesday said that flotation recovery for several shifts have also exceeded 90%, with concentrate grades in excess of 40% copper.

Advertisement

CEO Andrew Cole noted that while the mine produced its first concentrate in December of last year, the minerals processing plant was subject to further work by the construction crew to complete the final commissioning tasks during January and much of February.

The processing plant will continue to be tested and optimissed through the first half of 2020, and along with the mine production ramp-up, will drive progressively higher throughput and concentrate producing during the second half of the year.

Advertisement


Carrapateena is expected to achieve a run-rate of 4.25-million tonnes a year by the end of 2020, and will increase throughput rates to between 4.7-million and 5-million tonnes a year from 2023.

As the ramp-up progresses, production for 2020 is expected to range between 20 000 t and 25 000 t of copper and between 35 000 oz and 40 000 oz of gold.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.2 0.9s - 270pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close