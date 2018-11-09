http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.22 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 14.34 Change: 0.03
Au 1207.76 $/oz Change: -13.07
Pt 855.00 $/oz Change: -6.84
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Capstone streamlines organisational structure

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Capstone streamlines organisational structure

9th November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Base metals miner Capstone has announced reductions within its organisational structure, including changes to its senior executive team.

The changes include eliminating 35% of positions from its head office in Vancouver, which would reduce corporate general and administrative expenses by about $5-million a year.  

Advertisement

"These changes will help us streamline support to our operating teams, as well as drive a sense of ownership, with each operation functioning as an independent business unit. The corporate team will focus on the significant organic growth opportunities within our portfolio," said president and CEO Darren Pylot

As a part of the executive leadership transition, senior VP and COO Gregg Bush will retire from the company at the end of the year. The role will not be filled at this time.

Advertisement

Capstone owns the Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona, US, and the Cozamin polymetallic mine in Zacatecas state, Mexico.

In addition, Capstone has the large-scale 70%-owned copper/iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, the Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada currently on care and maintenance, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.394 1.051s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close