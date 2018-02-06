Cape Lambert appoints consultant for Kipushi engineering review

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - ASX-listed resource and investment company Cape Lambert has appointed South Africa-based engineering consulting firm GWCH Consulting to complete the detailed engineering review of the Kipushi copper processing plant in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Kipushi operation is run by DRC-based joint venture (JV) company Soludo-Lambert Mining, with Paragon Mining, which has been established to develop and operate the Kipushi tailings project.

The project consists of a tailings dam located on PE 12347 and the Kipushi processing plant located on the adjacent mining licence PE481.

GWCH will visit Kipushi later this month to document its assessment of the plant and then make recommendations on the upgrades needed to ensure the plant is operational for processing Kipushi tailings material by the third quarter.

GWCH's initial assessment will completed over the following seven weeks and will allow the JV to finalise the detailed engineering budgets and schedules.