http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.94 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 12.62 Change: 0.00
Au 1274.97 $/oz Change: 37.13
Pt 920.00 $/oz Change: 42.50
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Business|Coal|Exploration|Mining|Projects|Systems|TV|Christmas|Electricity|Electricity Grid|Free Electricity Connections|Sound Systems|Systems|Alan Mabbett|Jabulani Jiyane|Kate Madisha|Operations
|Business|Coal|Exploration|Mining|Projects|Systems|||Systems||Operations
johannesburg|business|coal|exploration|mining|projects|systems-company|tv|christmas|electricity|electricity-grid|free-electricity-connections|sound-systems|systems|alan-mabbett|jabulani-jiyane|kate-madisha|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Canyon Coal connects local community to electricity grid

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Canyon Coal connects local community to electricity grid

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Duane Daws
The Phalanndwa colliery

21st December 2017

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Mid-tier coal mining and exploration group Canyon Coal, which has operations and projects in Mpumalanga and Gauteng, connected families who live next its Phalanndwa colliery in Delmas, to its electricity grid.

Phalanndwa GM Alan Mabbett noted the company was “excited” to provide free electricity connections to the community as it would radically improve their lives. “We are committed to joining hands with our communities to improve their lives. Community development is an integral part of our business and we see it as a norm than an exception.” 

Advertisement

“When I moved here there was no electricity. We used candles and a coal stove to cook. It’s been difficult but we managed to come by. Now that we have electricity, it is life changing. It will be easier for me to take care of my kids, and we can put some Christmas lights up for the first time ever. We are so happy,” said home-owner Kate Madisha.

Twenty-two-year-old Jabulani Jiyane grew up next to the mine. This is the first time he has electricity at home. “I can finally charge my phone!” he said.

Advertisement

Jiyane added that most families in the small village bought TV’s, radios and sound systems. “We can finally live a normal life.”

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.306 1.106s - 591pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2017
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close