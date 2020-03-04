Canadian steel producers set net-zero goal

https://www.miningweekly.com
4th March 2020

By: Creamer Media Reporter

The Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) on Wednesday announced its goal to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

This goal is the central plank of the CSPA’s newly unveiled ‘Climate Call to Action’.

“We know that climate change is a global challenge that requires our collective action. While net-zero is an aspirational goal, we believe we can achieve our vision of a low-carbon steel sector if we work in collaboration with governments, stakeholders, customers, and the supply chain,” said CSPA president Catherine Cobden.

Steel is 100% recyclable and the most recycled material in the world. The CSPA states that Canadian producers have reduced emissions by 25% since 1990 by improving energy efficiency and by ensuring best practices across their operations.

However, to achieve the goal of net-zero, the industry has to develop new break-through technologies,” said Cobden.

The CSPA goal is in line with the Justin Trudeau government’s commitment to limit carbon-pollution to net-zero by 2050.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

