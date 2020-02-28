https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.28 Change: -0.25
R/$ = 15.67 Change: -0.18
Au 1585.40 $/oz Change: -51.28
Pt 862.53 $/oz Change: -19.08
 
Home / World News / Asia← Back
Africa|Gold|Mining|Power|Resources|Environmental
Africa|Gold|Mining|Power|Resources|Environmental
africa|gold|mining|power|resources|environmental
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Canada's top court rules Nevsun lawsuit can proceed, paving way for more overseas abuse cases

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Canada's top court rules Nevsun lawsuit can proceed, paving way for more overseas abuse cases

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

28th February 2020

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Canada's top court on Friday said a lawsuit by Eritrean workers against miner Nevsun Resources can proceed, a decision that clears the way for cases to be brought domestically against Canadian companies accused of abuses abroad.

Legal advocates and civil society groups hailed the court's 5-4 decision as a landmark victory.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed an appeal from Nevsun and said a lawsuit by three Eritrean workers against the miner for alleged violations of human rights could go forward.

The plaintiffs, who were employed by Nevsun at its Bisha gold mine in Eritrea, Africa, have accused the company of slavery, forced labour and crimes against humanity.

Advertisement

"It sends a clear message that you could be sued in Canada if you become entangled or engaged in human rights abuses abroad," said plaintiff lawyer Joe Fiorante at Vancouver law firm Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman.

Nevsun, bought last year by China’s Zijin Mining Group, has denied the allegations.

Non-government groups have for years called for greater oversight of Canadian mining companies abroad following a number of environmental incidents and accusations of human rights abuses.

Another case, against Hudbay Minerals over alleged abuses in Guatemala, is at trial.

Nevsun had objected to a ruling by the British Columbia Court of Appeal on grounds the lower courts did not have the power to pass judgment on the lawsuit. It cited a doctrine that says courts in one country are not allowed to rule on what another country does.

In its judgment on Friday, the Supreme Court said the lawsuit could go forward and that the trial judge would have to decide whether Nevsun breached customary international law.

Vancouver-based Nevsun said in a statement on Friday it does not intend to comment further on the judgment. It added that it expects a trial of the claims, and those of other similar claimants, will proceed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia in September 2021.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.273 1.14s - 270pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close