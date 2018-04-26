http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1325.18 $/oz Change: 1.25
Pt 921.00 $/oz Change: -2.12
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Cobalt|London|China Molybdenum|Exploration|First Cobalt|Glencore|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Refinery|Resources|US Cobalt|North America|Canada|Democratic Republic Of Congo|United States|Car Industry|Cobalt Developer|Mining|Iron Creek|Frank Santaguida|Idaho|Ontario|Utah
|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Refinery|Resources|||Democratic Republic Of Congo|||||
cobalt-city|london|china-molybdenum|exploration|first-cobalt|glencore|mining|project|projects|refinery|resources|us-cobalt|north-america|canada|democratic-republic-of-congo|united-states|car-industry|cobalt-developer|mining-industry-term|iron-creek|frank-santaguida|idaho|ontario|utah
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Canada's First Cobalt eager for more after US Cobalt buy

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Canada's First Cobalt eager for more after US Cobalt buy

26th April 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON – Canada's First Cobalt, which has just bought another cobalt developer, is keen for more acquisitions to accelerate bringing on production to meet North American demand, a senior company official said.

Expectations of soaring demand for cobalt because of its use in electric vehicles has inspired a hunt for the mineral across the globe.

Advertisement

Governments and miners are anxious to secure supplies in more stable jurisdictions than Democratic Republic of Congo, which holds around half of the world's reserves.

First Cobalt wants to develop US and Canadian resources, which are smaller, but close to end-users, including the car industry.

Advertisement

Frank Santaguida, First Cobalt's VP for exploration, said on the sidelines of a Canadian mining conference in London the company was "absolutely" working on more deals.

"A pipeline of projects is what's necessary to really move forward and to continually assess the best things to develop," he said. "We're looking at smaller things in Idaho," he told Reuters in an interview. "It's about having prospects to look at."

The world's major cobalt producing companies are led by Glencore and China Molybdenum, operating in Democratic Republic of Congo.

North America mined cobalt in the past, but no company is currently producing there.

First Cobalt describes itself as the largest cobalt exploration company by market capitalisation, which will be nearly C$400-million once its merger with US Cobalt is completed. Santaguida said that should be by the end of May.

The deal adds US Cobalt's exploration properties in Idaho and Utah to First Cobalt's 50 mining properties in Cobalt, Ontario, which include a permitted cobalt refinery.

The US Cobalt acquisition was needed, Santaguida said, to get to a size to attract bigger investors, tolerant of the spending levels necessary to accelerate production.

Santaguida estimated it would take a year or two to get its mothballed cobalt refinery running again.

"Cobalt demand is now. Predictions are it will last for about ten years at least, so it is about getting to that early production," he said.

The quickest way could be to use piles of unprocessed rock, which have already been mined.

After that, the Iron Creek project in Idaho, acquired in the merger deal, could be producing cobalt in three to four years' time, Santaguida said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.23 0.977s - 317pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close