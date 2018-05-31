http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.86 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 12.70 Change: 0.00
Au 1299.77 $/oz Change: -5.45
Pt 908.50 $/oz Change: -4.16
 
Home / Latest News← Back
OTTAWA|Toronto|Washington|Consulting|Paper|Stelco Holdings|US Steel|Canada|Mexico|United States|Farm Chemicals|Products|Steel|Steel Imports|Chrystia Freeland|Donald Trump|Joseph Galimberti|Justin Trudeau|Mike Pence
|Consulting|Paper|||Products|Steel||
ottawa|toronto|washington|consulting-company|paper|stelco-holdings|us-steel-company|canada|mexico|united-states|farm-chemicals|products|steel|steel-imports|chrystia-freeland|donald-trump-person|joseph-galimberti|justin-trudeau|mike-pence
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Canada to impose tariffs on US, challenge at WTO

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Canada to impose tariffs on US, challenge at WTO

31st May 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TORONTO – Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs on C$16.6-billion worth of US exports and challenge US steel and aluminum tariffs under the North American Free Trade Agreement and the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday.

The Canadian tariffs are set to go into effect on July 1 and stay in place until the US lifts its own measures, Freeland said, hours after the US said it would impose tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

Advertisement

"The American administration has made a decision today that we deplore, and obviously is going to lead to retaliatory measures, as it must," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference in Ottawa with Freeland.

"We regret that. We would much rather move together in partnership," he said.

Advertisement

The Canadian government released two lists of US products, proposing a 25% tariff on the first list and 10% on the second. Freeland said a 15-day consultation period would give Canadians a chance to comment on the tariffs and the products covered.

The list included steel and aluminum in various forms, but also orange juice, maple syrup, whiskey, toilet paper and a wide variety of other products. It largely spares US farmers. Among the few proposed agricultural targets are farm chemicals and cucumbers.

Freeland said Canada would challenge the US tariffs under both NAFTA's Chapter 20 and the WTO's dispute settlement process, and would work with other WTO members.

Canadian Steel Producers Association President Joseph Galimberti said his organization was consulting with members and studying the products covered.

"I think the key going forward is to take this time to make sure that it works for the parties most directly affected and to get those measures in place as soon as we can," he said.

Shares in StelCo Holdings fell 3.5%, while the broader Canadian stock index ended up 0.1%.

Trudeau also discussed NAFTA talks, saying Canada, the US and Mexico had come so close to a deal that he had offered to meet personally with President Donald Trump in Washington.

Trudeau said Vice President Mike Pence told him on Tuesday that as a precondition for that meeting, Trudeau would have to agree to a five-year sunset clause. He refused.

A sunset clause would allow one of the three NAFTA members to quit the pact after five years.

"There was the broad lines of a decent win-win-win deal on the table," said Trudeau.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.383 1.139s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close