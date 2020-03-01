https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.46 Change: -0.19
R/$ = 15.81 Change: -0.15
Au 1585.97 $/oz Change: -50.71
Pt 862.50 $/oz Change: -19.11
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Canada native group, Ministers reach possible deal amid protests

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Canada native group, Ministers reach possible deal amid protests

1st March 2020

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

CALGARY – Members of the indigenous group at the center of protests that have threatened Canada’s economy in recent weeks have reached a proposed deal with the government regarding their grievances.

The potential agreement provides a way forward on issues including land rights and title, Sarah Plank, a spokeswoman for British Columbia Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser, said in an email. The deal still needs to be ratified by members of the indigenous group, and further details of the proposal won’t be released until that occurs, Plank said.

Advertisement

Some of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, along with Fraser and Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett, met over the weekend in Smithers, British Columbia, to try to resolve a conflict over a natural gas pipeline that has spurred demonstrations across the country.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation sought to block the construction of TC Energy’s Coastal GasLink pipeline through their territory earlier this year, and some of the protesters were arrested. In the past three weeks, demonstrators showing solidarity with those Wet’suwet’en have blockaded rail lines, ports and other key economic arteries.

Advertisement

The blockades have backed up cargo-ship traffic and caused temporary halts to the nation’s passenger and freight train services, delaying shipments of goods and prompting concerns that the demonstrations may hobble the country’s economic growth.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.221 0.982s - 264pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close