http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1313.70 $/oz Change: 3.28
Pt 976.00 $/oz Change: 2.38
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
MEXICO CITY|Vancouver|Business|Energy|Mexico Business Publishing|Mining|Natural Resources|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Canada|Mexico|United States|Infrastructure|Pierre Moreau|Quebec|North Atlantic
|Business|Energy|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources||Infrastructure|||
mexico-city|vancouver|business|energy|mexico-business-publishing|mining|natural-resources-company|project|projects|resources|canada|mexico|united-states|infrastructure|pierre-moreau|quebec|north-atlantic
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

'Canada-Mexico relationship, more important than ever' - Quebec Mines Minister

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

'Canada-Mexico relationship, more important than ever' - Quebec Mines Minister

8th February 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Against the backdrop of heated North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) negotiations between trading partners Mexico, the US and Canada, relations between Mexico and Canada are more important than ever, Quebec Energy and Natural Resources Minister Pierre Moreau told an audience at the Mexico Mining Forum, held this week in Mexico City.

According to Mexico Business Publishing, the Canadian official stressed the need to involve local industries from the start of a mining project, because that is the only way that true inclusion can be achieved. Moreau stressed the need to stimulate remote economies.

Advertisement

He cited the Quebec government's initiatives, such as 'Plan Nord', a programme that seeks to create jobs and develop the wealth of the far-flung northern communities of the province, where an infrastructure deficit is hindering economic development.

"If our projects are carried out to their full potential, between 15 000 and 25 000 new jobs will be created," Moreau said.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.194 1.092s - 304pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close