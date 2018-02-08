'Canada-Mexico relationship, more important than ever' - Quebec Mines Minister

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Against the backdrop of heated North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) negotiations between trading partners Mexico, the US and Canada, relations between Mexico and Canada are more important than ever, Quebec Energy and Natural Resources Minister Pierre Moreau told an audience at the Mexico Mining Forum, held this week in Mexico City.

According to Mexico Business Publishing, the Canadian official stressed the need to involve local industries from the start of a mining project, because that is the only way that true inclusion can be achieved. Moreau stressed the need to stimulate remote economies.

He cited the Quebec government's initiatives, such as 'Plan Nord', a programme that seeks to create jobs and develop the wealth of the far-flung northern communities of the province, where an infrastructure deficit is hindering economic development.

"If our projects are carried out to their full potential, between 15 000 and 25 000 new jobs will be created," Moreau said.