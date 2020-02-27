Canada approves takeover of Continental by Zijin

https://www.miningweekly.com
27th February 2020

By: Creamer Media Reporter

The takeover of TSX-listed Continental Gold by China’s Zijin Mining Group is expected to close in the next ten days, after the companies gained the final regulatory approvals for the C$1.3-billion transaction.

Zijin has received the Canadian Investment Canada Act approval, as well as all three of the required regulatory approvals from China.

Through the deal, State-backed Zijin is securing Continental’s flagship Buritica gold project, in Colombia.

Following closing of the transaction, Continental’s common shares will be delisted from the TSX.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

