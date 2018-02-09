http://www.miningweekly.com
Cameco appoints new chairperson

9th February 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Canada's largest uranium producer Cameco has announced that board member Ian Bruce will succeed Neil McMillan as chairperson of the board immediately following the annual general meeting scheduled to be held on May 16.

McMillan is retiring from the board after five years as chairperson, and 16 years as a Cameco director.

A former president and CEO of independent investment dealer Peters & Co, Bruce joined the Cameco board in 2012 and brings a strong finance and investment banking background, as well as energy sector experience. He has served on Cameco's audit and finance, human resources and compensation, reserves oversight, and safety, health and environment committees. For the past two years, he has chaired the human resources and compensation committee.

He is a chartered professional accountant and has more than 30 years experience in investment banking, with specialisation in corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions, predominantly in the oil and gas industry.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

