Caledonia reports fatality at Zimbabwe mine

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - An employee was killed in a mining-related accident at Caledonia Mining Corporation's Blanket mine, in Zimbabwe, on Friday.

The accident occurred in the Blanket Quartz Reef area of the mine. Production in the section has stopped pending an investigation.

Caledonia on Monday said its management had notified the Minister of Mines and Mining Development and the Inspector of Mines and will provide all the necessary assistance to the Ministry of Mines Inspectorate Department in its enquiry into this incident.

The directors and management of Caledonia and the mine expressed their condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.