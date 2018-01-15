http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.15 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 12.35 Change: 0.08
Au 1340.90 $/oz Change: 103.06
Pt 999.00 $/oz Change: 121.50
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Caledonia Mining|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Blanket Mine|Steve Curtis
Gold||Exploration|Mining|PROJECT||
gold|johannesburg|caledonia-mining|exploration|mining|project|blanket-mine|steve-curtis
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Caledonia reaches record production at Blanket mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Caledonia reaches record production at Blanket mine

15th January 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed Caledonia Mining has reported record gold production from its Zimbabwe-based Blanket mine for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Production for the period totalled 16 425 oz of gold, a 14% increase on the previous quarter, and 21% higher than a year ago.

Advertisement

Production was 11% higher in 2017 than the previous year at 56 135 oz, which was just ahead of guidance. 

“We are pleased to have achieved our full-year production guidance for 2017 and to have delivered a second consecutive quarterly production record at Blanket for the fourth quarter of 2017, surpassing the previous production record set in the third quarter,” said CEO Steve Curtis in a statement on Monday.

Advertisement

He added that the gold miner remained steadfast in its commitment to the production of safe profitable gold and that the initiatives introduced during 2017 to focus on the safe production of gold have been adopted and fully supported by the Blanket work force.

He added that 2017 was a pivotal year for Caledonia as the company announced its plans to extend the current central shaft project, with the resulting extension in mine life at Blanket following the encouraging exploration results that were achieved during the year.

Caledonia is undertaking a major upgrade at Blanket to boost production to 80 000 oz by 2021.

In the current year, Blanket is scheduled to produce between 55 000 oz and 59 000 oz.

Edited by: Samantha Herbst
Creamer Media Deputy Editor

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.117 1.705s - 556pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close