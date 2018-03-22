http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.64 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 11.85 Change: 0.12
Au 1330.36 $/oz Change: 15.79
Pt 960.50 $/oz Change: 8.49
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|London|Vancouver|Caledonia Mining|Finance|Flow|Mining|System|Underground|Zimbabwe|Blanket Mine|Finance|Flow|Gold Mining|Gold Producer|Satellite Properties|Steve Curtis
Gold||Finance|Flow|Mining|System|Underground|||Flow||
gold|london|vancouver|caledonia-mining|finance|flow-company|mining|system|underground|zimbabwe|blanket-mine|finance-industry-term|flow-industry-term|gold-mining|gold-producer|satellite-properties|steve-curtis
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Caledonia Mining hits new production record at Blanket mine; to increase mine stake

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Caledonia Mining hits new production record at Blanket mine; to increase mine stake

22nd March 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – LSE Aim- and TSX-listed gold producer Caledonia Mining has achieved a new production record at its flagship Blanket mine, in Zimbabwe, reporting a 11.5% year-on-year output improvement to 56 133 oz for 2017.

The London-based company, which owns a 49% stake in the Blanket gold mine said all-in sustaining costs fell 7% year-on-year to $847/oz, helping the miner to boost profit some 11% to $9.4-million.

Advertisement

The company generated free cash flow before finance of $2.9-million, after allowing for $24.5-million operating cash flow and $21.6-million of investment spending.

Caledonia said that gold output benefited from a combination of higher grades and increased mill throughput, where the benefits of the improved underground ore handling system installed as part of the significant investment programme to develop the deeper levels of the mine, are delivering operational efficiencies and cost savings.

Advertisement

The upgraded resource estimate for the Blanket mine has prompted a decision to extend the Central Shaft currently under development by a further 250 m, to allow access to a further two production levels and potentially extend the mine’s life by four years to 2031.

“For the next two years, the bulk of the cash generation will be deployed to the investment plan at Blanket, which we are confident will further increase cash flows as we increase production to 80 000 oz of gold by 2021. Once the investment plan is completed towards the end of 2020, we expect to have substantial free cash flows to deploy elsewhere,” CEO Steve Curtis said in a statement.

Curtis welcomed wider policy changes in Zimbabwe under the new government, which contemplates the removal of the indigenisation requirement for gold mining companies. These pronouncements have now passed into law and accordingly, the boards of Caledonia and Blanket have agreed to implement a rights issue at Blanket to raise about $4-million, which will be underwritten by Caledonia's Zimbabwean subsidiary. 

Blanket will use the proceeds to advance work on certain of its satellite properties. Assuming that Blanket's indigenous shareholders do not subscribe for shares under their rights, it is expected that, subject to the terms of the rights issue, Caledonia's shareholding in Blanket will increase from 49% to slightly more than 50%, Curtis stated.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.437 1.268s - 619pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close