https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.90 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 14.07 Change: -0.02
Au 1284.39 $/oz Change: -2.52
Pt 886.87 $/oz Change: 1.03
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Caledonia maintains full-year guidance despite below-target first-quarter output

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Caledonia maintains full-year guidance despite below-target first-quarter output

16th April 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Triple-listed Caledonia Mining has maintained its full-year production guidance for its 49%-owned Blanket mine, in Zimbabwe, despite first-quarter production having been below target.

The Aim-, TSX- and NYSE American-listed company on Tuesday reported that the mine had produced 11 948 oz of gold in the first quarter, compared with the 12 924 oz produced in the first quarter of 2018.

Advertisement

"Production in the first quarter of 2019 was slightly below our target and below the comparable quarter in 2018, albeit at a level which allows us to maintain our 2019 production guidance of 53 000 oz to 56 000 oz for the full year.

"Continued difficulties with unstable electricity supply and grade dilution which we experienced in 2018 had an adverse effect on production, but improved drilling and blasting practices have been put in place in pursuit of improved grade control and I am pleased to say that efforts to minimise dilution are proving successful," CEO Steve Curtis said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He added that the company's technical team continued to work "tirelessly" to mitigate the effects of electricity supply interruptions, while continuing to work with the Zimbabwean electricity supply authorities to overcome the challenges. Caledonia is also investing funds to improve its resilience amid the supply interruptions.

Curtis also highlighted that the sinking of the central shaft at the mine was progressing according to plan and that it was "only months" away from completing the shaft sinking phase of the project.

Caledonia expects shaft equipping to start in the middle of this year.

"We look forward to commencing production from the central shaft from mid-2020, which is expected to deliver the company's growth plan to achieve 75 000 oz in 2021 and 80 000 oz by 2022," Curtis said.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.162 1.006s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close