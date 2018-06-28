Bushveld’s Vametco production capacity increases to 3 750 t/y

Aim-listed Bushveld Minerals has completed the second phase of the three-phased expansion project at its Vametco mine and processing plant, in Brits, North West, on time and within budget.

This allows the company to take advantage of the high vanadium price that has persisted throughout the first half of this year.

Advertisement



The second phase of the expansion project increased the mine’s production capacity from 3 035 t/y to 3 750 t/y of vanadium, and was completed at a capital cost of $2.5-million.

“The completion of Phase 2 of the expansion plan is an important milestone on the company’s journey to a 5 000 t/y production capacity by end-2019. We look forward to the start of Phase 3, as we seek to maximise throughput of this flagship asset,” commented Bushveld CEO Fortune Mojapelo.