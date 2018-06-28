http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.97 Change: 0.04
R/$ = 13.80 Change: 0.06
Au 1251.89 $/oz Change: -6.51
Pt 853.00 $/oz Change: -10.82
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Bushveld’s Vametco production capacity increases to 3 750 t/y

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Bushveld’s Vametco production capacity increases to 3 750 t/y

28th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Bushveld Minerals has completed the second phase of the three-phased expansion project at its Vametco mine and processing plant, in Brits, North West, on time and within budget.

This allows the company to take advantage of the high vanadium price that has persisted throughout the first half of this year.

Advertisement

The second phase of the expansion project increased the mine’s production capacity from 3 035 t/y to 3 750 t/y of vanadium, and was completed at a capital cost of $2.5-million.

“The completion of Phase 2 of the expansion plan is an important milestone on the company’s journey to a 5 000 t/y production capacity by end-2019. We look forward to the start of Phase 3, as we seek to maximise throughput of this flagship asset,” commented Bushveld CEO Fortune Mojapelo.

Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.361 0.825s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close