Bulk sample collection under way at Savannah’s Mina do Barroso

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed diversified miner Savannah Resources on Thursday announced that the collection of a bulk sample is under way at its NOA deposit, which is one of three primary target areas that are currently being advanced at the Mina do Barroso lithium project, in Portugal.

The collection uses 35 t excavators and is part of the larger development programme for the lithium project.

The material from the bulk sample will be evaluated in the ongoing metallurgical testwork programme that is currently under way at Nagrom’s facility, located in Perth.

Savannah has identified an opportunity to potentially generate additional revenue by selling feldspar/quartz, which is used in ceramics.

The test marketing of feldspar/quartz will help guide plans for the potential sale of the primary lithium spodumene production for export markets, alongside the company’s core sale of battery-grade spodumene concentrates.

Savannah CEO David Archer noted that the start of bulk sample at Mina do Barroso marked the next stage in the company’s strategy, as it advanced the project towards the production of export-grade spodumene concentrates for European and international markets.

“The feldspar/quartz component from the bulk sample will help validate the possibility of selling this as a co-product, which will not only generate supplemental revenues, but will potentially also help to reduce stored volumes of coarse rejects and tailings produced from the concentration process of our anticipated lithium mine development.

“We think this approach holds clear commercial, operational and environmental benefits for the larger development. Portugal has a vibrant ceramics industry and lithium enriched feldspar/quartz is a sought-after material," he concluded.