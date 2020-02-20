Buffalo's interim CFO resigns

Graham du Preez has resigned as interim CFO of TSX-V- and AltX-listed Buffalo Coal Corporation to pursue other endeavours.
The coal producer on Wednesday said it was finalising the process of identifying and appointing a permanent CFO.
The current management team would, in the meantime, continue to focus on executing the company's strategy.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
