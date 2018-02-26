http://www.miningweekly.com
Browns Range rare earths pilot plant installation on track

26th February 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Northern Minerals’ Browns Range heavy rare earths pilot plant installation, in Western Australia, is on track for completion in June.

In a project update on Monday, the heavy rare earths developer said that, owing to the successful share purchase plan, which raised $11.7-million for four key projects, it would accelerate its plans to fast-track the project enhancement initiatives at Brown’s, including downstream processing options and an increase in exploration aimed at extending the potential mine life of the full-scale project from 11 years to 20 years.

“Planning of drilling programmes, which are set to begin in June, is under way, and will be aimed at providing a first pass assessment of several new prospects and targets, as well as follow-up drilling at existing deposits and prospects to increase the project’s mineral inventory,” Northern said.

Progress has been made on the installation of structural steel, process plant modules and mechanical equipment, with all major concrete works now complete.

Electrical installation works continue to advance and piping and installation works are on track for completion by June.

Since last December, the company raised over $30-million through several capital raising initiatives, including $5-million drawdown on the Lind facility, $7.5-million through placements and $6.7-million through the December quarter drawdown of the research and development facility with Brevet.

The company, meanwhile, said that Tony Hadley had taken up his role as Browns Range Project GM and that the recruitment drive for the rest of the operations team was under way.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

