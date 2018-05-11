Brisbane court fines Linc Energy A$4.5m for environmental offences

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The now defunct Linc Energy has been fined A$4.5-million for environmental offences in Queensland, relating to toxic gas leakages from its underground coal gasification operations between 2007 and 2013.

Linc Energy, which is now in liquidation, was found guilty of five counts of willfully and unlawfully causing serious environmental harm, with the Brisbane District Court hearing that the company mismanaged the underground burning of coal seams, causing rock to fracture and allowing toxic gasses to escape, contaminating the water, soil and air.

The Queensland government has welcomed the fine, with Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch noting that it was the highest penalty ever imposed under Queensland law for environmental offending.

“Today’s sentence sends a strong message that the government and environmental regulator is committed to thoroughly investigating and prosecuting allegations of serious harm,” Enoch said.

“This was the biggest pollution event in Queensland’s history and I congratulate the Department of Environment and Science on the excellent work it has done in coordinating and managing what was the state’s largest environmental investigation.

“We have some of the highest environmental standards in the world and Queensland has a strong record when it comes to environmental compliance,” she added.

Given that the company’s liquidators chose not to defend the proceedings, the prosecution case was required to be ‘strictly proved’ meaning that a significant volume of documentary evidence needed to be tendered, and about 80 witnesses needed to be called.

A number of former Linc executives are also facing charges and this legal action is still currently before the court.