Brazil truckers strike having limited impact on Vale operations – CEO

SAO PAULO – A strike by Brazilian truckers to protest a hike in diesel prices has had a limited impact on operations at Vale, the world's top iron-ore producer, but could worsen if the strike continues, CEO Fabio Schvartsman said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Schvartsman also said he saw a floor for international iron-ore prices at around $60/t and that the company would announce "organic growth" in the coming months.

