https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.16 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.87 Change: -0.01
Au 1571.14 $/oz Change: 8.84
Pt 965.02 $/oz Change: -1.77
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Brazil state judge accepts charges against Vale ex-CEO, others over dam burst

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Brazil state judge accepts charges against Vale ex-CEO, others over dam burst

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Former Vale CEO Fabio Schvartsman

17th February 2020

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

RIO DE JANEIRO – A Brazilian state judge has accepted charges against Vale former CEO Fabio Schvartsman and 15 others related to a fatal disaster at the iron-ore miner's Brumadinho tailings dam a year ago, according to a statement on Friday.

The move by a judge in Brazil's mining heartland of Minas Gerais follows charges filed by state prosecutors on Jan. 21 accusing the former CEO and other 15 people of homicide.

Advertisement

The Brumadinho dam burst in January 2019, unleashing an avalanche of muddy mining waste which killed an estimated 270 people, burying many of them alive.

The prosecutors allege Vale, Brazil's largest mining company, and German inspection firm TÜV SÜD systematically and intentionally hid information about safety issues at its tailings dams for years.

Advertisement

Lawyers representing Schvartsman said in a statement they expect to prove his innocence soon.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.211 0.964s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close