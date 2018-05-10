Brazil antitrust regulator approves Vale-Yara fertiliser deal

BRASILIA – Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade on Wednesday approved the sale of a Vale fertiliser unit to Yara International, sanctioning a deal that will allow the Norwegian giant to produce nitrogen-based fertilisers in Brazil.

Six of Cade's seven board members voted to approve the $255-million transaction without demanding any asset sales or behavioural restrictions. One board member, Paula Farani, withheld from voting.

