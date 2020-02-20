https://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1616.57 $/oz Change: 8.79
Pt 984.38 $/oz Change: -25.53
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Bourassa quits as Nemaska CEO

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Bourassa quits as Nemaska CEO

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Guy Bourassa

20th February 2020

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Embattled lithium development company Nemaska Lithium on Thursday announced that Guy Bourassa would step down. He would leave the management and vacate his seat on the board with immediate effect.

“Given the restructuring the corporation is undergoing and the current market conditions, we mutually agreed that it was in the best interest of the corporation to undertake the next steps with a new approach and renewed leadership,” said chairperson Jacques Mallette.

Advertisement

Nemaska is restructuring under the supervision of the Superior Court of Quebec and PricewaterhouseCoopers, as monitor of its business and financial affairs, after the company entered creditor protection in December.

A sale and investor solicitation process would get under way in late February, with a target of closing a transaction in mid-August.

Advertisement

Mallette and the corporation’s management team will oversee the restructuring operations.

Nemaska’s Whabouchi project, in Quebec, is facing cost overruns of about $300-million. It tried to negotiate a deal with mine financier, the Pallinghurst Group, to secure up to C$600-million. But with a deal yet to be announced, the company suspended operations in October and laid off all but 30 employees.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.219 1.109s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close