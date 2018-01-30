Botswana's rough diamond exports fell 17% last year

GABORONE – Botswana's rough diamond exports fell by 17% in 2017 to 36.03-billion pula ($4-billion) due to weak demand in the second half of the year, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Diamond production in Botswana is predominantly from Debswana, an equal partnership between government and Anglo American’s diamond unit, De Beers.

The central bank did not provides figures on the amounts of carats exported.



