Botswana Diamonds undertakes scoping study at Thorny River

15th February 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Aim-listed Botswana Diamonds has started a scoping study to determine the commercial potential of the Thorny River diamond project, which is a consolidation of the Frischgewaagt, Hartbeesfontein and Doornrivier properties, in Limpopo.

The six-month study will further refine the volumes of diamonds on site, the grade and the value per tonne of ore. A critical aspect would be to evaluate the processing and mining options. This work is expected to take up to six months.

"We are satisfied that we now have a better understanding of the geology and metrics of the Thorny River deposit. What is emerging is a project with similar metrics to the neighbouring Klipspringer mine. We are now undertaking a detailed study to refine our processing, geological and commercial parameters," said chairperson John Teeling.

Extensive drilling, geophysics and sampling work have been undertaken at Thorny River during the last 12 months. Initial results from this fieldwork were announced in January, and further analysis of these results has since been carried out.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

