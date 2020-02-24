Botswana Diamonds intersects kimberlite at Marsfontein

Dual-listed Botswana Diamonds on Monday announced that kimberlite, identified by visual inspection, had been intersected at shallow depth in two out of three holes drilled at the Marsfontein project in Limpopo, South Africa.

The company has been undertaking a percussion drilling campaign on Thorny River and the contiguous Marsfontein project.

This kimberlite is believed to be associated with the high-grade Marsfontein M1 pipe.

Further exploration work is planned.

Meanwhile, two holes drilled at Thorny River showed geological structures consistent with kimberlite emplacement.

More detailed ground mapping and geophysics will better define targets for further drilling.

Environmental authorisations have also been granted over the remainder of the farm Marsfontein and over the farm Meinhardskraal.

These areas include the M8 kimberlite fissure complex, which is an extension of the Marsfontein M1 kimberlite pipe.