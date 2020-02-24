https://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1676.06 $/oz Change: 44.37
Pt 960.29 $/oz Change: -21.20
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Botswana Diamonds intersects kimberlite at Marsfontein

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Botswana Diamonds intersects kimberlite at Marsfontein

24th February 2020

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Dual-listed Botswana Diamonds on Monday announced that kimberlite, identified by visual inspection, had been intersected at shallow depth in two out of three holes drilled at the Marsfontein project in Limpopo, South Africa.

The company has been undertaking a percussion drilling campaign on Thorny River and the contiguous Marsfontein project.

Advertisement

This kimberlite is believed to be associated with the high-grade Marsfontein M1 pipe.

Further exploration work is planned.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, two holes drilled at Thorny River showed geological structures consistent with kimberlite emplacement.

More detailed ground mapping and geophysics will better define targets for further drilling.

Environmental authorisations have also been granted over the remainder of the farm Marsfontein and over the farm Meinhardskraal.

These areas include the M8 kimberlite fissure complex, which is an extension of the Marsfontein M1 kimberlite pipe.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.253 0.941s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close