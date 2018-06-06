http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1295.24 $/oz Change: 3.51
Pt 904.00 $/oz Change: 6.98
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Limpopo|Africa|Botswana|Botswana Diamonds|De Beers|Diamonds|Exploration|Mining|Pipe|PROJECT|Technology|Vutomi Joint Venture|Africa|South Africa|Oaks Mine|Mineral Exploration Technology|Mining|Thorny River|Drilling|John Teeling|Pipe|Geophysics|Mineral Exploration Technology
|Africa|Botswana|Diamonds|Exploration|Mining|Pipe|PROJECT|Technology||Africa|||||Drilling||Pipe|
limpopo-city|africa-company|botswana|botswana-diamonds|de-beers|diamonds|exploration|mining|pipe-company|project|technology|vutomi-joint-venture|africa|south-africa|oaks-mine|mineral-exploration-technology|mining-industry-term|thorny-river|drilling|john-teeling|pipe|geophysics|mineral-exploration-technology-technology
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Botswana Diamonds awarded Mooikloof prospect

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Botswana Diamonds awarded Mooikloof prospect

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Botswana Diamonds CEO John Teeling

6th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Botswana Diamonds has been awarded a prospecting licence for the 2.5 ha Mooikloof diamondiferous kimberlite pipe concession, in Limpopo, South Africa.

The award of the Mooikloof prospecting licence is an important development for Botswana Diamonds, since the company believes that past explorers have systematically underestimated the kimberlite pipe size, grade and diamond quality of the kimberlite.

Advertisement

This prospective mine is adjacent to diamond miner De Beers’ now-closed Oaks mine, which had a grade of 53 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) of ore at a value of $156/ct.

Mooikloof is also near De Beers’ flagship Venetia diamond mine, in Limpopo.

Advertisement

Moreover, Botswana Diamonds has also received the technical economic evaluation (TEE) report on its Thorny River diamond project, which is a consolidation of the Frischgewaagt, Hartbeesfontein and Doornrivier properties, in Limpopo.

The deposit is between 1.2-million and two-million tons, grading between 46 cpht and 74 cpht, and values between $120/ct and $220/ct.

The TEE report indicates positive economics could potentially be achieved using the top end of the grade and value ranges, assuming additional kimberlite volume of similar grade and value can be defined with further exploration.

“The TEE report has provided the directors with sufficient information to conclude that the Thorny River project requires further investigation. Consequently, the directors are considering the company’s various technical and commercial options, which will be studied simultaneously with ongoing exploration,” the company stated.

Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling commented that the company would now refine the volume, grade and value estimates while working on the mining model.

Meanwhile, drilling at Botswana Diamonds’ Ontevreden exploration project, in the North West, which is part of the company’s Vutomi Joint Venture in South Africa, has confirmed the existence of a kimberlite pipe; however, it showed the pipe to be smaller than the previously indicated geophysical anomaly.

Sampling at the site previously indicated abundant G10 and G9 garnets alongside a suite of eclogitic garnets.

Teeling said modern mineral exploration technology is not a magic bullet. Modern geophysics indicated a 0.7 ha pipe at Ontevreden.

Botswana Diamonds will not be doing further work on the noncommercial Ontevreden.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.208 0.98s - 262pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close