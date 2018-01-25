Bokoni closure contributes to lower Q4 PGMs output at Amplats

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) produced 1.22-million ounces of platinum group metals (PGMs) in the fourth quarter of 2017, a 4% year-on-year decrease, as a result of the closure of unprofitable ounces at the Bokoni mine and the temporary closure of the Mototolo concentrator.

PGM concentrate purchases from associates had decreased by 27% year-on-year as a result of the Bokoni mine having been placed under care and maintenance.

Further, production at Amplats’ joint venture (JV) operations was flat at 265 800 oz, as a result of a 49% year-on-year decrease in production at Mototolo to 29 400 oz in the fourth quarter.

During the quarter, the Mototolo concentrator had been temporarily suspended to allow for remedial work to be carried out on the Helena tailings storage facility. This work was completed ahead of schedule in December, allowing for normal production to resume.

Strong performances from the Modikwa and Kroondal JV projects, however, offset the lower production at Mototolo, with Modikwa’s PGM output up 25% year-on-year to 80 000 oz and Kroondal’s PGM output up 9% year-on-year to 156 400 oz.

Meanwhile, Amplats’ own mined PGM production increased by 4% year-on-year to 624 200 oz, with a strong performance achieved at the Mogalakwena mine.

The mine produced 282 200 oz of PGMs in the fourth quarter, a 15% year-on-year increase, as a result of an increase in built-up head grade and the optimisation of the North concentrator plant.

PGMs production at the Amandelbult mine, however, decreased by 2% year-on-year to 231 200 oz as a result of a delay in ore reserve development at Dishaba and Section 54-related safety stoppages at Dishaba.

The Union mine, which has been sold to Siyanda Resources, produced 74 200 oz of PGMs – a 2% year-on-year decrease, while the Unki mine’s PGMs output decreased by 16% year-on-year to 36 600 oz.

Amplats’ refined PGM production for the fourth quarter reached 1.46-million ounces, a 10% year-on-year increase, while PGM sales volumes increased by 19% year-on-year to 1.51-million ounces.

Meanwhile, Amplats’ platinum output decreased by 4% year-on-year to 587 000 oz, while palladium production was down 5% year-on-year to 374 900 oz. Platinum sales volumes were up by 19% year-on-year to 721 700 oz and palladium sales volumes 32% higher year-on-year at 473 500 oz.