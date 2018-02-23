http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.20 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 11.57 Change: -0.02
Au 1328.95 $/oz Change: -0.15
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: 1.20
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
Johannesburg|Aggregate|BMR Group|Bushbuck Resources|Enviro Processing|Galileo Resources|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|Star Zinc|Zambia|Mineral Processing|Operations|Zambia
|Aggregate|Mining|PROJECT|Resources||Zambia|Mineral Processing|Operations|
johannesburg|aggregate|bmr-group|bushbuck-resources|enviro-processing|galileo-resources|mining|project|resources|star-zinc|zambia|mineral-processing|operations|zambia-product
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

BMR's acquisition of Zambian prospecting licence finalised

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

BMR's acquisition of Zambian prospecting licence finalised

23rd February 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Mineral processing company BMR Group has made the final payment due to Zambia-based Bushbuck Resources, in order to complete the acquisition of prospecting licence 19653, better known as the Star Zinc project.
      
As a result, Bushbuck no longer has any charge over either the removable assets of BMR's wholly-owned subsidiary Enviro Processing, which owns all of the assets at BMR's principal operations in Kabwe, bar the property, or $570 000 of new ordinary shares of BMR at a discount of 25% to the prevailing market price.

Further, BMR said Galileo Resources has fulfilled its obligation to undertake a $250 000 work programme, in respect of which it has placed $100 000 in escrow, which will entitle it, upon regulatory approval in Zambia, to increase its aggregate equity interest in Star Zinc to 85%.

BMR has determined not to exercise its right to reduce Galileo's interest in Star Zinc from 85% to 75% and, accordingly, the $100 000 placed in escrow by Galileo will be released to BMR.

Meanwhile, BMR noted that, following meetings between BMR and officials of the Zambian Mining Ministry and Mining Cadastre, preparation of the company's appeal against the notice of cancellation, announced on February 7, is well advanced.

Advertisement

The formal appeal is expected to be submitted by no later than March 2.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.137 2.045s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close