BMG secures option over four Bulgarian exploration projects

BMG secures option over four Bulgarian exploration projects

17th January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed BMG Resources has secured the rights to acquire call options for 100% of four Bulgarian gold and polymetallic minerals development and exploration projects.

These project include the Trun, Babyak, Srebren and Zidarova/Varshilo projects – a mix of advanced and prospective exploration opportunities with strong potential to host large-scale mining operations.

The deal remains subject to formal documentation, completion of satisfactory due diligence and required approvals.

CSA Global has been appointed to evaluate and review the historical technical data of the projects and prepare mineral resource estimates.

The initial work is expected to be completed within the next few weeks.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

