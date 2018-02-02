BlueRock to defend itself against potential liquidation application

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Aim-listed diamond mining company BlueRock Diamonds says it has received notice that its former CEO Riaan Visser, and certain companies controlled by him, intend to apply to place the company's operating Kimberley-based subsidiary, Kareevlei Mining, in provisional liquidation.
The company has taken legal advice and is of the view that, based on currently available information, the claims are without merit.
BlueRock intends to vigorously defend itself in this matter.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
