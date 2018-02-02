BlueRock to defend itself against potential liquidation application

http://www.miningweekly.com
2nd February 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Aim-listed diamond mining company BlueRock Diamonds says it has received notice that its former CEO Riaan Visser, and certain companies controlled by him, intend to apply to place the company's operating Kimberley-based subsidiary, Kareevlei Mining, in provisional liquidation. 

The company has taken legal advice and is of the view that, based on currently available information, the claims are without merit.

BlueRock intends to vigorously defend itself in this matter.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

