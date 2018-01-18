JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – South Africa-focused diamond miner BlueRock Diamonds made a number of planned modifications to the crushing circuit at its Kareevlei diamond mine, near Kimberley, during a three-week Christmas break.

The modifications are expected to improve the method of feeding ore to the crushers.

Advertisement



These changes have been tested and the crushing circuit was back in full production from January 15.

The Aim-listed miner also reported that, during the three months to November 30, it produced and sold 2 110 ct, at an average of $374/ct.

Advertisement



CEO Adam Waugh pointed out that sampling of the first tonnages from the project’s K5 pipe, during December, were encouraging. “Although K5 is smaller than K1, K2 and K3, early indications suggest a similar grade to K2. However, the average size of diamonds mined were much larger than those of K2,” he highlighted.

K5 is a previously undeveloped pipe at Kareevlei and is not included in the project’s inferred resource statement. A limited bulk sample of 7 500 t of kimberlite, taken from 5 m to 10 m below ground level, was processed in December.

“While no firm conclusions can be reached from what is a relatively small sample, results to date have been encouraging and the company proposes to undertake further bulk sampling in due course,” BlueRock noted.