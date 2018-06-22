BlueRock resumes production at Kareevlei

Aim-listed BlueRock Diamonds has resumed production at its Kareevlei mine, in Kimberley.

The company had reported earlier this month that a fault had been identified in the cone crusher within the crushing circuit at the mine, which was negatively affecting throughput.

While the fault on the crusher is being assessed, the company has reached an agreement on rental terms for a replacement crusher.



