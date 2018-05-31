http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.65 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 12.52 Change: 0.00
Au 1303.50 $/oz Change: 6.00
Pt 912.00 $/oz Change: 4.91
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Bluerock raises £350 000 through placement

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Bluerock raises £350 000 through placement

31st May 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed BlueRock Diamonds has raised about £350 000 through the issue of 29.17-million ordinary shares at a price of 1.2p a share.             

In addition to strengthening the balance sheet, the company will use the larger part of the proceeds to expedite the development of Pipe 1 at its Kareevlei mine, in the Northern Cape.

Advertisement

Pipe 1 is very similar in geology and size to Pipe 2, but has an inferred grade of 6.3 carats per hundred tonnes, 40% higher than the inferred grade of Pipe 2.

In March, the company announced its intention to open mining operations in Pipe 1 and to be mining kimberlite from Pipe 1 during the third quarter.

Advertisement

BlueRock is ahead of schedule in its development of Pipe 1, with 107 000 t of waste already mined, and the first kimberlite blast expected in the next three to four weeks.

The company has now implemented the changes to the crushing circuit envisaged at the time of its last fund raising and is now averaging around 1 350 t/d. The final changes to the crushing plant will be completed in June and the company expects daily volumes to increase further.

“We are pleased that the changes to our crushing circuit have achieved the desired result but we continue to seek ways of increasing production levels further,” CEO Adam Waugh said in a statement on Thursday.

The company’s guidance for the year remains unchanged.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.3 0.958s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close