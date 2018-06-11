BlueRock expects improved performance as it rectifies Kareevlei cone crusher issue

Aim-listed BlueRock Diamonds and an independent engineering consultant have evaluated the crushing circuit at the Kareevlei mine, in Kimberley, in the Northern Cape.

The two parties have been evaluating the crushing circuit and implementing changes to optimise mining performance as the company looks to build production and start openpit mining at its second kimberlite pipe, KV01.

A fault has been identified in the cone crusher within the crushing circuit, which has been affecting throughput.

Work on rectifying the issue has started, which BlueRock’s board believes will enable improved capacity as BlueRock enters its next phase of development.

Production is anticipated to restart in ten days’ time.

BlueRock CEO Adam Waugh said on Monday that the downtime on the crusher circuit is frustrating, but with the problem identified, the company can now implement a solution that it believes will have a positive impact on overall performance.