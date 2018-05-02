Bluejay’s Disko project now the size of Luxembourg

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Dual-listed Bluejay Mining has expanded the landholding at its Disko-Nuussuaq nickel/copper/platinum project to roughly the size of a small country.

The company has been granted an additional 1 616 km2 at Disko, taking the overall land package of the project to 2 586 km2.

“This increase in licence grant almost doubles our landholding at Disko, which has clear similarities to other great MMS systems of the world. We believe in the geological model defined by several majors before us and will work to unlock value here during 2018,” said Bluejay CEO Roderick McIllree.



Located on the south-west coast of Greenland, Disko has the potential to host mineralisation similar to the Talnakh nickel/copper sulphide mine of Norilsk Nickel, in northern Russia.

“Work will focus on developing drill targets in the newly enlarged project and will run in parallel to our primary development work at the Dundas ilmenite project, which due to its close proximity makes implementing two development programmes very cost effective,” McIllree noted.

He added that there were “several” parties interested in partnering with the company on Disko and added these approaches would be evaluated.

Besides the Dundas and Disko projects, Bluejay also holds a 100% interest in a portfolio of copper, zinc and nickel projects in Finland.