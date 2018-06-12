Bluebird to acquire another Australian cobalt project

TSX-listed Bluebird Battery Metals has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of the rights, title and interest in the granted exploration licences of the Ashburton cobalt project, in Western Australia.



“A key reason we selected the Ashburton project, other than the style and grade of the deposit, is the Western Australia location, which is known globally as where mining projects can be fast-tracked to production, and dramatically quicker than in North America.

“Mineral projects are significantly more valuable the sooner the product reaches the end-user or market,” Bluebird president Alf Stewart said in a statement on Tuesday.



The 189 km2 tenement package increases BlueBird’s portfolio of cobalt-focused projects in Western Australia to 231 km2, and its total portfolio in Australia to 518 km2.

“Historical exploration at the project indicates an opportunity for the discovery of a near-surface cobalt deposit, which will play a key part in establishing BlueBird as a leader in the exploration and advancement of cobalt projects,” chairperson Peter Ball said.



