http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.81 Change: 0.10
R/$ = 12.09 Change: 0.08
Au 1314.60 $/oz Change: 4.18
Pt 972.00 $/oz Change: -1.62
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Adani Enterprises|Aurizon|Coal|Freight|PROJECT|Projects|rail|Australia|Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility|Open Access Rail Solution|Rail Operator|Andrew Harding|Annastacia Palaszczuk|Infrastructure|NAIF Application|Queensland|Northern Australia
|Coal|Freight|PROJECT|Projects|rail||||Infrastructure|||
johannesburg|adani-enterprises|aurizon|coal|freight|project|projects|rail|australia-country|northern-australia-infrastructure-facility|open-access-rail-solution|rail-operator|andrew-harding|annastacia-palaszczuk|infrastructure|naif-application|queensland|northern-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Blow for Galilee basin coal projects as Aurizon withdraws NAIF application for rail line

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Blow for Galilee basin coal projects as Aurizon withdraws NAIF application for rail line

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

9th February 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Australia’s largest rail freight company Aurizon has withdrawn its application for funding from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) to assist with a multi-user, open access rail solution for the development of the coal-rich Galilee basin.

Aurizon CEO Andrew Harding said on Friday that the rail operator was in ongoing discussions with several Galilee basin mine proponents, but that talks had not yet progressed to definitive contractual agreements with any proponent.

Advertisement

“Our NAIF application is, in part, predicted on having customer contracts secured. Given this is unlikely to occur in the near future, we believe it is prudent to withdraw the NAIF application,” he said in a statement.

The announcement is another blow to Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises’ plans to build a large coal mine in the Galilee basin, as the line could have carried its coal to the coast for exports.

Advertisement

Adani already had its own application for NAIF funding for a 400 km rail line to its proposed Carmichael coal project canned, after Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk vetoed the transaction.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.277 1.08s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close